A 67-year-old Herefordshire woman has admitted causing serious injury to another woman by driving carelessly near Newent last year.
Fannina Banes, of Madley, nr Hereford, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a Range Rover without due care and attention on the B4215 near Highleadon Filling Station on 5th March last year, thereby causing serious injury to a woman.
The magistrates imposed an interim driving disqualification on Banes and bailed her unconditionally for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
She was ordered to return to court for sentence on 2nd September this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.