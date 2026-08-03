A 37 year old Mitcheldean woman whose shoplifting spree included walking out of Waitrose in Cheltenham with £1,187 worth of goods has been jailed for fourteen weeks.
Rebecca Drain-Leyshon has also been issued with a three year Criminal Behaviour Order which bans her from entering any Co-op store.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Drain-Leyshon, of Eastern Ave, Mitcheldean, pleaded guilty to six charges of theft from suoermarkets and convenience stores in Cinderford, Mitcheldean, Coleford and Cheltenham between March 28 and July 3 this year.
She committed the offences in breach of a suspended jail term she had received for earlier offending.
The first of her latest string of offending was the raid on Waitrose in Cheltenham on March 28 when she stole £1,187-57 worth of food and alcohol.
On April 14 she stole £45.20 worth of food from the Co-op, Mitcheldean, and four days later returned to the store and took more food, this time valued at £13.
On June 14th she stole £460 worth of foodstuffs from Tesco in Cinderford, Two weeks later, on June 29, she went to the Co-op in Coleford and walked out with £35.35 worth of food.
Her final offence was on July 3 when she stole food to the value of £3.97.
Jailing Drain-Leyshon, the magistrates said prison was the only sentence possible because her offences were so serious and were aggravated by the fact she was subject to a suspended sentence at the time.
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