A warrant without bail has been issued for a 61-year-old Cinderford man accused of driving while over the limit for a cocaine-based drug, Benzoylecgonine.
Kevin Holford, of Beacons View Road, Cinderford, was due before Cheltenham Magistrates on July 14th to answer the charge of driving an MG3 car on St Ann Way, Gloucester, with excess Benzoylecgonine in his blood on 20th December last year.
In his absence the court issued a warrant not back for bail and ordered that he brought before the court after his arrest.
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