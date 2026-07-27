A SERIES of planned road closures will take place across the Forest of Dean throughout late July and August as Gloucestershire County Council carries out essential maintenance, drainage upgrades and utility works on several key routes.
The council has issued multiple Temporary Traffic Orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, affecting roads in Cinderford, Aylburton, Hewelsfield and Brockweir, and Lydney.
All closures will have signed alternative routes, and pedestrian and emergency access will remain available.
In Cinderford, a short section of Sneyd Wood Road (408409) will close on July 27 to allow manhole works to be completed. The 25‑metre stretch between No. 31 and No. 37 will be shut from 8am to 5pm, with diversions clearly marked on site.
Aylburton will see a three‑day closure on Chapel Hill (500098) from August 5 to August 7, where Severn Trent Water will carry out works outside the property known as Little Orchard. Although the legal Order allows for an extension of up to eighteen months, the council expects the 50‑metre closure to last only for the scheduled period.
Drainage improvements will also affect Bailey Lane (400190) in Hewelsfield and Brockweir from August 3 to August 5. A 150‑metre section between Hopewell House and Apple Acre will be closed, with additional restrictions prohibiting waiting, stopping or loading for the duration of the works.
Lydney will experience two separate closures. Driffield Road (400069) will shut for Severn Trent Water works on August 5 covering approximately 930 metres between Allaston Road and Highfield Road. The closure will run from 8am to 5pm. Later in the month, Naas Lane (406125) will close overnight for level‑crossing maintenance from 23:55 on August 17 to 6am on August 18, affecting 500 metres south of the A48 junction.
A further Severn Trent Water scheme will close Belmont Road (400019) in Hewelsfield and Brockweir from August 17–19, covering 70 metres between Brockweir Road and the property known as Ingleside. As with other Orders, the council notes that the legal closure period may extend if works overrun, though this is not anticipated.
Residents seeking updates or diversion details can contact Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514 514 or visit the council’s website.
All Orders were formally dated July 29 by the Assistant Director of Legal Services.
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