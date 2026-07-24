A TRAVEL podcast that previously shone a spotlight on the Forest of Dean has returned for a second series, promising more adventures across the South West and Wales.
Great Escapes, sponsored by Great Western Railway (GWR), launched its new series today (Tuesday, July 21), with comedians Isy Suttie and Dan Skinner once again setting off to discover unique staycation experiences along the GWR network.
The first series featured a visit to the Forest of Dean, introducing listeners to the area's attractions and natural beauty as part of the duo's journey around the region. Now the podcast is back with a fresh collection of destinations and challenges for the summer holidays.
For the new series, Isy and Dan are taking on a variety of experiences, including surfing Bristol's inland waves, climbing onto the roof of Cardiff's Principality Stadium and stepping into the world of professional wrestling in London.
This year's series is also available as a video podcast for the first time, allowing audiences to watch the pair's adventures as well as listen.
Hosted by Peep Show star Isy Suttie alongside actor and comedian Dan Skinner, the podcast combines travel, comedy and local stories while encouraging people to explore destinations closer to home.
Isy said: "Dan and I had so much fun making this series. I loved chatting to the locals and exploring the backstreets of all these wonderful places right on our doorstep."
GWR's Head of External Communications, Dan Panes, said the pair's humour and curiosity made every episode "infectious" and hoped the series would inspire people to travel by train and discover more of the South West and Wales this summer.
New episodes will be released throughout the school summer holidays on major podcast platforms, with accompanying video episodes also available online.
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