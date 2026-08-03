A LOCAL cat owner is urging motorists to be more aware of animals on the roads after the death of her beloved cat, Fred, in a road accident.
Susan Lowe has thrown her support behind the Cats Matter campaign, which works to reduce the number of cats killed or injured on Britain's roads while encouraging drivers to stop if they are involved in a collision.
The charity estimates that around 230,000 cats are hit by vehicles across the UK every year, with more than one in 10 drivers leaving an injured cat at the roadside instead of stopping to help.
Following Fred's death, Mrs Lowe said she wanted to raise as much awareness as possible in the hope that sharing the campaign could prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.
She said the message was not just about protecting cats, but all animals that share the roads with motorists every day.
Cats Matter was founded by people who have themselves lost pets in road traffic collisions and aims to change attitudes towards driving, encouraging motorists to anticipate that cats could enter the road unexpectedly rather than reacting too late.
The organisation also provides practical advice for anyone involved in a collision, including checking on the animal, seeking veterinary assistance where possible and reporting the incident to help reunite injured or deceased pets with their owners.
As part of its awareness campaign, Cats Matter sells window stickers reminding motorists to watch for cats roaming nearby, with all proceeds helping to fund its education and road safety work.
Mrs Lowe hopes more drivers will take a moment to think about the animals that share local roads, believing greater awareness, slower speeds and stopping after an accident could make the difference between life and death for thousands of pets every year.
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