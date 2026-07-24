A 65-year-old Ruardean Hill motorist whose careless driving caused serious injury to a man has been banned from the roads for a year.
Paul Buchanan, of Hazelburn, Ruardean Hill, was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
He pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic on Swindon Road, Cheltenham, without due care and attention on 3rd September last year, thereby causing serious injury to a man.
The magistrates did not award any compensation to the victim. They ruled “The offence arises from a road accident and no compensation is payable.”
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