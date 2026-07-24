A 31-year-old Minsterworth man has been convicted of being in charge of a car while he had almost three times the legal alcohol limit on his breath.
Thomas Iredale, of Hygrove Lane, Minsterworth, denied having charge of a Vauxhall Corsa in Harker Close, Gloucester, on 19th April last year when his breath-alcohol level was 98mcgs. The legal limit is 35mcgs.
He was found guilty in his absence and the case was adjourned till 21st August this year so that his defence can check the penalty points endorsed on his driving licence.
The magistrates said his lawyer should have time to make enquiries about the licence because the number of penalty points Iredale currently has would affect the question of disqualification under the totting up procedure.
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