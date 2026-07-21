An arrest warrant has been issued for a Beachley man accused of sending indecent or grossly offensive WhatsApp messages to another man.
Jayden Davies, 24, of Beachley Barracks, failed to attend Cheltenham Magistrates Court on 14th July to face the charge of sending a series of WhatsApp messages to a man on 3rd June this year with intent to cause anxiety or distress.
The magistrates issued a warrant without bail for Davies to be arrested and brought before the court.
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