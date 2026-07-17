A 25-year-old Joys Green man has admitted assaulting three police officers and is to be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court next month.
The magistrates have ordered a probation service pre-sentence report on Lewis Slade, of Edwards Close, Joys Green, Lydbrook - but have warned him that all sentencing options remain open to them when he returns on August 26.
Slade has pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers, two men and a woman, when they were in the execution of their duty on 21st May 2024.
He has been granted unconditional bail pending sentence.
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