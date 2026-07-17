A 25-year-old Joys Green man has admitted assaulting three police officers and is to be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates Court next month.

The magistrates have ordered a probation service pre-sentence report on Lewis Slade, of Edwards Close, Joys Green, Lydbrook - but have warned him that all sentencing options remain open to them when he returns on August 26.

Slade has pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers, two men and a woman, when they were in the execution of their duty on 21st May 2024.

He has been granted unconditional bail pending sentence.