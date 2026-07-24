A 35-year-old Churcham man who has admitted assaulting a woman and threatening to smash police vehicles has been banned from entering the city of Gloucester while he awaits sentence.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court Terry Smith of Main Road, Churcham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her at the Royal Oak pub in Gloucester on 27th March this year.
He also admitted that on 29th May 2026 he made a threat to West Mercia Police that he would break the windows of police vehicles. The charge states that he told an officer he would ‘smash your van down to the ground,’ intending to cause fear that the threat would be carried out.
Smith further admitted a breach of his tagged bail conditions in that on 12th May this year he was found by a constable to be away from his permitted location at 2.34am.
The magistrates adjourned the case till 26th August for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. They re-admitted Smith to bail on condition he does not contact the assault victim or go into the city of Gloucester. It is also a condition of bail that he must live and sleep each night at his home address.
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