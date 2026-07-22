A 45-year-old Lydney man is to stand trial on an assault charge at Cheltenham Magistrates Court in October.
Paul Chapman, of Buzzard Rise, Lydney, has denied assaulting a man by beating him in Gloucester on 20th September last year.
Cheltenham Magistrates bailed Mr Chapman until 29th October for a trial expected to last four hours.
The court made it a condition of bail that he must not contact the alleged victim either directly or indirectly.
Magistrates also ruled that Mr Chapman will not be permitted to cross-examine the alleged victim or three other witnesses personally, and a lawyer would have to be appointed for that to be done.
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