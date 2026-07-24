A LYDNEY care home has appealed to the public in the hopes of receiving birthday cards for a resident turning 100 in August.
Nodens Manor Care Home, part of Elmfield Care Group, said it wants to make Brenda Price’s centenary on Saturday, August 1, as memorable as possible.
The beloved Lydney resident grew up in Barry Island, and after tragically losing her son Gary to cancer at the young age of 34, she has lived everyday being grateful for what you have and always being kind to others.
Naomi D’Andrea, Manager at Nodens Manor said: “We always want to make the birthdays of our residents as memorable as possible, and with this one being especially significant, we decided to launch the appeal so we could give our resident as many birthday cards as we possibly can on the morning of her birthday. We can’t wait to see the look on her face when we give her the cards!”
The team at Nodens Manor are encouraging people to either hand deliver them before Brenda’s birthday, or post them before July 25.
Those looking to post a card can use the address:
Post to
Brenda Price
Nodens Manor
Naas Lane
Lydney
Gloucestershire
GL15 5AU
Many cards have already been sent to Brenda, but Noden’s Manor are hoping for even more to make it an incredibly special day.
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