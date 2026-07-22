A SOLUTION has been identified which could remove the weight restriction on the M48 Severn Bridge by early next year.
National Highways’ solution would ensure the number of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) on the crossing is controlled, seeing HGVs leave the M48 at Junctions 1 (westbound) and Junction 2 (eastbound) via the off-slip roads, with re-entry controlled by signals on the on-slips.
This will mean the bridge is reopened to vehicles over 7.5 tonnes 24-hours a day and will operate in “free-flow” for the vast majority of the time.
Alan Feist, Programme Manager for National Highways said: “The solution we have identified to enable us to lift the weight restriction on the bridge is innovative and requires extensive testing and quality checks so that we can be confident the system operates safely and properly.
“To enable enough time for us to carry out the essential testing and safety audits, we plan to introduce the system in January, a little later than originally planned.
“Once in place, we’ll be able to lift the weight restriction for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes by managing the number of HGVs using the bridge whilst still ensuring the safety of the bridge is protected.”
National Highways said its preferred solution came following engagement with local authorities and businesses, and would be ideal for the medium-term, while longer term options are explored.
It believes the latest traffic modelling shows there will no longer be a requirement to restrict HGVs travelling eastbound during the morning peak, which will have large benefits for the people and businesses in the Chepstow area.
To ensure the new system is robust and works as intended, National Highways said it needs to carry out additional tests and checks, delaying the planned implementation.
More information can be found via The Severn Bridges website.
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