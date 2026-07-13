A CYCLIST who was involved in a collision with a bus on the outskirts of Chepstow last week has died.
The rider of the electric bike was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision at Pwllmeyric at around 5.55am last Tuesday (July 7).
He died in hospital on Saturday (July 11) and his family are being supported by specialist officers from Gwent Police.
As part of the investigation, police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision.
Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the cyclist travelling in the area before the collision, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, or anyone who may have captured relevant footage on a dashcam, CCTV system, mobile phone, or other recording device.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting reference 2600215220.
Information can be provided by calling 101, online at www.gwent.police.uk, or by messaging through social media.
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