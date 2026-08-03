MEMBER owned social clubs across the Forest of Dean are being encouraged to apply for a new national programme designed to help them strengthen their role at the heart of local communities.
Forest of Dean District Council has highlighted the opportunity being offered by 21st Century Social Clubs, which is inviting clubs across England to submit expressions of interest before the deadline on Tuesday, August 4.
The first programme is due to begin in autumn 2026 and will run for between 18 and 24 months, providing participating clubs with financial backing, professional advice and practical support.
Successful clubs will receive a paid community organiser for three and a half days each week, alongside a £15,000 annual budget to help fund events, community engagement and local campaigns.
The programme also includes specialist business support from expert advisers, as well as expenses to attend regional and national events where clubs can share ideas and learn from others.
Funding has been provided through The National Lottery Community Fund, with organisers aiming to help social clubs adapt to changing community needs while encouraging social cohesion and supporting local economic development.
Organisers said they are particularly interested in hearing from member owned clubs that want to play a bigger role within their communities and are willing to work with residents to develop new activities and opportunities.
Forest of Dean District Council shared details of the scheme on social media, describing it as a great opportunity for local social clubs to benefit from the funded programme.
Clubs interested in taking part are encouraged to complete an expression of interest before the closing date.
Further information about the programme, eligibility criteria and the application process is available through the 21st Century Social Clubs website.
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