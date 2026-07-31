Here are some events coming up in Monmouthshire, Brecon and the Forest of Dean you don’t want to miss.
Usk Valley Cheese will be featured on ITV Wales tonight as cameras head behind the scenes at Abergavenny dairy
A local cheese company is set to be featured on the next episode of a long-running ITV Wales series as viewers head behind the scenes of the artisan process.
Usk Valley Cheese, which is a family-run cheese maker based in Cwmbran, has been producing handcrafted cheeses using locally sourced Welsh milk since launching in 2025 and it has gained recognition across the country since.
Recently, at the Royal Welsh Show, the company has gained recognition for its ‘Blorenge’ brie by winning Bronze and Silver for its signature ‘Six Peaks’ cheese.
Now, the cameras have rolled into the dairy to reveal exactly how they curate their signature taste.
"We're incredibly excited to be featured on ITV Wales Coast & Country,” said Ethan Parry, Director of Usk Valley Cheese.
The episode - which airs tonight at 7pm on ITV Wales - takes viewers behind the scenes of Welsh artisan cheesemaking, beginning at Josh's Jerseys, where the journey starts with the milking their Jersey herd. From there, the programme follows the fresh milk to Usk Valley Cheese Company's micro-dairy in Cwmbran, where viewers will see how it is carefully transformed into Blorenge, the company's handcrafted Brie-style cheese.
Kids invited to have their say on the future of town playground
Fancy playing a part in designing the dream playground for Abergavenny? Make sure you head to the Abergavenny Family Volunteering Club next week!
On Monday August 3 between 1pm and 2.30pm. the club is working in collaboration with the Friends of Union Road Playground to help shape the new look of the area for local families.
Located at Pawb Arts CIC, First Floor, 18 Nevill St the afternoon offers a creative family session designing the future of Union Road Playground! Children will be "Head of Play for the Day" – drawing, making, and imagining their dream playground. Any age welcome.
The event is completely free, but booking is essential in order to secure a place. Head to familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk for more information.
Puccini’s comic masterpiece comes to Brecon
Mid Wales Opera brings Puccini’s much-loved comic masterpiece Gianni Schicchi to Theatr Brycheiniog this November.
The fast-paced one-act opera follows a group of greedy relatives desperate to secure their share of a wealthy man’s fortune, turning to the cunning Gianni Schicchi for help with unexpected consequences.
Full of twists, comic chaos and beautiful melodies, the production features one of Puccini’s best-known arias, “O mio babbino caro”.
The evening continues with a second half celebration of popular Italian music performed by Mid Wales Opera’s 15-strong company of singers and musicians.
The performance takes place on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm.
More information and tickets can be found via Theatr Brycheiniog’s website, or by calling the box office on 01874 611622.
Medium to host evening in Brecon
Brecon Workmen's Club will host an evening of mediumship with nationally recognised evidential medium Calvin Price later this month.
The event takes place on Friday, August 21, starting at 7:30pm.
Calvin, who is also an author and touring medium, is known for delivering messages from loved ones in spirit with what organisers describe as warmth, humour and compassion. He has performed at theatres and spiritual venues across the UK.
Tickets cost £15 and are available behind the bar at Brecon Workmen's Club. Payment is by cash only.
Organisers say everyone is welcome to attend the evening.
More information about Calvin and his work, as well as tour dates, can be found via his website: calvinprice.co.uk
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