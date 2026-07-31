The episode - which airs tonight at 7pm on ITV Wales - takes viewers behind the scenes of Welsh artisan cheesemaking, beginning at Josh's Jerseys, where the journey starts with the milking their Jersey herd. From there, the programme follows the fresh milk to Usk Valley Cheese Company's micro-dairy in Cwmbran, where viewers will see how it is carefully transformed into Blorenge, the company's handcrafted Brie-style cheese.