THE Forest of Dean is England and Wales’ biggest hotspot for suspected cowboy builder scam, according to a new analysis.
The analysis, conducted by Home improvement specialist Leader Online, examined Citizens Advice complaint data and found that 18 per cent of its home maintenance and improvement complaints were flagged as potential scams.
The Forest of Dean had 53 out of 295 complaints, giving it the highest rate of any area. The analysis also found that overall, the South West recorded the third highest scam rate, with 11.5 per cent.
David Turner, Head of Product at Leader Online, said: “These figures do not mean every complaint flagged as a potential scam was confirmed as fraud, but they do show why it is important to check the details before a project starts.
“A good tradesperson should be clear about what is included in the quote, which materials will be used, how long the work should take, and when payments are due.
“If those details feel vague, rushed, or keep changing, it’s sensible to pause before handing over money.”
David also provided residents who may have been victims of scams to report it as soon as possible. He said: “Report it to Report Fraud or Citizens Advice Consumer Service by phone or online. They can pass details to Trading Standards, which investigates unfair or unsafe trading practices. Tell your bank or payment provider so they can investigate and protect your account.”
Elsewhere in the analysis, Test Valley followed the Forest of Dean with 17.6 per cent, while Brentwood ranks third at 16.9 per cent.
Six areas in the East of England region appear in the highest ranking 10: Brentwood, Ipswich, Babergh, Stevenage, Bedford, and Peterborough.
You can find out more safety tips to protect against scams via the Report Fraud website.
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