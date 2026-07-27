FOREST of Dean children have recently enjoyed learning more about local history, as they participated in a quiz and a competition.
The final quiz was held on June 19, following a series of heats. The questions covered topics such as history, picture and objects, railway, freemining and forestry.
Eight schools entered the quiz resulting in a final between St Whites, Parkend and Coalway. In a close battle, Coalway came out victorious with St Whites and Parkend finishing joint runners-up.
Sue Newton the Schools Liaison Officer of the Local History Society said: “We have experienced much excitement and enthusiasm alongside some disappointment. The children’s steadfast commitment to these activities remains inspiring.
“Congratulations to all contestants who worked hard and demonstrated team co-operation. It was a delight to see so many children invested in the events.”
The competition, a separate entity, saw pupils working independently across six schools to produce projects that portray elements of Forest of Dean history, such as local industrial heritage, local disasters, community figures or events that hold personal meaning or significance to the local area.
Each category winner received a £25 prize, then the judges decided which of the four category winners won a £100 prize for their school.
Victors included video winner Oscar from Mitcheldean School for his video on the history of the Forest of Dean during the Second World War. Oscar was also declared the overall winner.
Theo from Yorkley School was PowerPoint winner for his presentation on the History of Hayes Manor.
Otto from Parkend School won the 3D model winner prize for his model on freemining, and a pupil from St Briavels School was awarded the written winner for their work on the History of Brockweir.
Following these two events, schools exhibited all the work produced by pupils at an open afternoon exhibition on July 5.
Ruth Richardson, from the History Society Schools Project Team said: “It is fun for children who weren’t in the quiz teams to have a go at identifying the objects and guess how they were used”.
There was a steady flow of visitors, family groups including a group of three generations. Visitors enjoyed the afternoon, studying the exhibits and artifacts, reading the written work and watching the film and PowerPoint presentations.
Cllr Rob Dix was also in attendance to discuss the diorama that has been produced for Coleford’s upcoming Sealed Knot event.
Visitor comments included how they enjoyed the entries again this year, enjoyed looking at the children’s models and reading their “heartfelt words”. Children visitors were fascinated, taking away ideas for their involvement next year.
To conclude the 2026 schools’ project, all the winners, their families and schools have been invited as VIP guests to the Local History Society meeting on November 21, to showcase their work and receive members' applause.
You can find out more information about these events or provide suggestions for the future by contacting Sue Newton on [email protected] or Sue Middleton on [email protected]
You can also find more information via the Local History Society’s website.
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