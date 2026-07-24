MATURE motorists remain one of the cohorts most at risk of harm on West Mercia’s roads.
In 2025, 22 people were killed and 79 seriously injured in road traffic collisions where the driver was over 65 years of age.
Determined to get these figures down, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has provided £15,000 to help subsidise a popular road safety course for a second year in a row.
The course is specifically designed for more mature drivers, providing them with the support and advice they need to understand what they’re doing well and what they can adjust to keep themselves and others safe.
The funding will enable a £55 discount for each participant, so that around 380 people can sign up for just £30 instead of the usual £85.
Delivered by an independent Approved Driving Instructor over the course of one hour, the Mature Driver Review is a practical on-road course where participants use their own vehicle on roads local to them.
The subsidised course will be available to book from September onwards, with details of how-to sign-up will be released over the coming weeks.
Commissioner Campion said: “Once you’ve passed your test, most people never receive any refresher training, and the evidence shows the over‑65s are more likely to be involved in a road traffic collision than other road users.
“With road safety at the heart of my Safer Communities Plan, I am proud to support initiatives such as this to help bring that statistic down and make West Mercia’s roads safer for everyone.”
Superintendent Stuart Bill, said that reducing the amount of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a key priority and added: “Thanks to this funding, mature drivers are able to take advantage of a great offer which could make a significant difference in their driving skills as well as improve their confidence on the roads.”
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