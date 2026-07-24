VISITORS to Sling Playing Fields will be able to enjoy refreshed picnic tables and benches this summer after volunteers gave the outdoor furniture a new lease of life.
Members of the Sling Playing Fields Association have been working to clean, sand and treat the park's tables and benches, helping restore them ahead of the busy summer holiday period.
The association shared photographs of the completed work on social media, thanking volunteer Bri for carrying out the restoration and helping bring the seating back to life.
In its post, the association said: "SPFA associates have been working hard giving the park's tables and benches a new treatment, bringing them back to life. Just in time for the summer hols. Thanks to Bri for doing a great job."
The playing fields are a popular community space, attracting families, dog walkers, sports clubs and local residents throughout the year.
The refurbished seating will provide visitors with more comfortable places to relax, enjoy a picnic or watch activities taking place on the fields during the summer months.
The work also prompted discussion about accessibility, with one resident praising the design of the round benches installed at the site.
They said the circular benches offer excellent access for people with mobility problems and can also be fitted with backrests to provide additional support for those who need it.
The same resident suggested the rectangular benches were much less practical, describing them as "a nightmare" for many people to use because of their design.
The comments highlighted the importance of ensuring public spaces are welcoming and accessible for everyone, particularly older residents and those with limited mobility.
The restoration project is one of a number of ongoing efforts by volunteers to maintain and improve Sling Playing Fields for the benefit of the local community. With the school summer holidays now under way, the refreshed seating is expected to be well used by residents and visitors.
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