THERE was a big turnout for the first procession at Mitcheldean Carnival for the first time since 2009.
The procession made its way from Mitcheldean School to the Townsend Playing Fields where the village fete was taking place.
The procession was led by the Harmony Twirlstars and featured Morris dancing sides including Black Adder from Birmingham and Eynsham from Oxford.
The carnival was among the highlights of the three-day Mitcheldean Festival.
On Friday evening the festival opened with an acoustic concert at St Michael’s and All Angels Church which also featured the announcement of the winner of the Dick Brice Song Writing competition.
The theme was Wilderness with book tokens for the winners in the age groups between five and 18 with the John Livesey Cup for the best overall entry.
The competition honours the late Dick Brice who was one of the Forest’s foremost champions of traditional music.
The winner was Ian Harvey for his song The Ballad of John Wintour which sung by Jan Vaisey.
The prize was presented by Dick Brice’s wife Di.
His ‘Forest anthem’ Land Between Two Rivers was sung by Drybrook Male Voice Choir.
On Saturday morning, he church was also the setting for the presentation for the young poets and storytellers’ competition.
Among the stalls at the fete there were fundraisers for Ruardean Youth Club and a group of Girl Guides who need to raise £2,000 each to attend the World Guides Centre and World Scouts Centre in Switzerland.
They were joined on the stall by Frances Beavis of Newnt Rangers who was recently appointed County Commissioner for Gloucestershire Guides.
There was poetry at the Independent Republic of Jolter and a barn dance and open mic at Mitcheldean.
The festival concluded with the popular folk walk from the White Horse pub an acoustic music session.
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