Chair of Newland Parish Council and local Forest of Dean District Councillor, David Wheeler declared: As we stand here on the border in view of the bridge between England and Wales we will declare the Charter in the two native languages of the two countries of England and Wales, here, where the river flows and knows no borders. Today we welcome and stand under the watchful eye of the Goddess of the Wye as we declare our support of the Charter and our pledge to the river and all present."