CHEPSTOW’S Gŵyl Hwyl Cas-Gwent festival has been praised by a Welsh language charity, following its success earlier this month.
The inaugural festival was held on Saturday, July 4 and transformed Chepstow town centre into a celebration of Welsh language, music and culture, with performances, workshops and activities. It was organised and funded by Chepstow Town Council, took place at venues including the town’s historic Town Gate Arch, Beaufort Square and St Mary's Priory church.
Now, community charity Menter Iaith Blaenau Gwent, which works with local communities to create and support opportunities for people to use Welsh, said the event was the perfect springboard for next year's Eisteddfod, held in Newport.
“
The perfect warm-up to such an important international event
Jo Price
Jo Price, from Menter Iaith Blaenau Gwent said: "Gŵyl Hwyl Cas-gwent was such a success. We were thrilled to see the profile of the Welsh language and culture strengthened through a weekend celebrating Welshness. It was so special."
"Our role is to promote and support the use of Welsh in everyday life, and events like this are vital in creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where people can experience and use the language naturally.”
“With the Eisteddfod, one of Europe's largest youth festivals, coming to our region next year, we were delighted to have these celebrations take place in Chepstow as the perfect warm-up to such an important international event. As well as contributing to the planning and organisation of the event, Menter Iaith was pleased to fund the live band performance on the Sunday and the Twmpath on the Friday evening, both of which brought people together to enjoy Welsh music, culture and community."
The charity also thanked the Town Council for its commitment to promoting the Welsh language in Chepstow.
Jo Price added: “A huge DIOLCH on behalf of all bilingual families in Chepstow. We're overwhelmed, really. It has simply meant the world to us."
Cllr Margaret Griffiths of Chepstow Town Council, said: "We're incredibly proud that Gŵyl Hwyl Cas-gwent has been recognised as such a positive contribution to promoting the Welsh language and culture. The festival was about bringing people together, celebrating our shared heritage and showing that Welsh belongs to everyone - particularly important to us here as a border town. We hope it has inspired even more people to get involved as excitement builds for next year's Eisteddfod just along the road in Newport."
The National Eisteddfod will be held at Tredegar House next summer, bringing thousands of visitors, competitors and performers from across Wales and beyond. Children, young people, schools and families will take part in more than 400 competitions across the week, while local communities will have opportunities to get involved in projects and events in the lead-up to the festival.
This year, the event is held in Pembrokeshire, alongside south Ceredigion and west Carmarthenshire.
You can find out more details about the charity, or about the National Eisteddfod next year by visiting their websites respectively.
You can also keep up to date with Chepstow Town Council by visiting its website or social media channels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.