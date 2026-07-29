“With the Eisteddfod, one of Europe's largest youth festivals, coming to our region next year, we were delighted to have these celebrations take place in Chepstow as the perfect warm-up to such an important international event. As well as contributing to the planning and organisation of the event, Menter Iaith was pleased to fund the live band performance on the Sunday and the Twmpath on the Friday evening, both of which brought people together to enjoy Welsh music, culture and community."