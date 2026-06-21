EXCITEMENT is building, as the Coleford Busking Festival draws closer.
On Saturday, July 11 from 9am to 4pm, Coleford will enjoy another day of musical masterpieces, as the Clocktower stage will be home to an 'open mic' style event, where musicians can turn up and book a slot.
A Coleford Town Council spokesperson said: “This event aims to fill our streets with musicians of all ages, abilities and genres.”
The event this year is again run by Coleford Town Council and is set to raise funds to support the come back of Coleford Music Festival on July 10 and July 11 2027. There will be a street collection at the clocktower stage, and musicians are asked to consider whether they would like to support the music festival with a donation from their earnings around the streets, but it is entirely voluntary.
Cllr Nick Penny, Organiser of the event, said: “We are extremely grateful to the generosity of MDR Theatre Services and Lighting Sound Solutions - two local event businesses, for getting behind the Busking Festival this year and supplying the stage and PA to ensure the maximum amount possible is raised for the popular free music festival.
“The event, which began its life in 2012 has been a popular additional to the town events calendar, often attracting in excess of 30 acts throughout the day. To ensure we have space for everyone this year, there will be a second 'stage area' at the Coleford Baptist Church on Newland Street".
The news comes following the recent success of the second Coleford Festival of Brass, which saw the community gather throughout the day to enjoy local bands.
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