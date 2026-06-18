THE Newent community will come together this weekend, as the market town celebrates its 800th year.
On Saturday, June 20, the town will see a number of community events to mark the occasion, known as Explore Newent Community Day.
A number of businesses and local merchants will get involved in the celebrations. Among those is the Charlotte Keating Art Gallery, tucked away in The Shambles courtyard just off Church Street.
Charlotte Keating said: “It's the sort of gallery where people can pop in for a browse, find a thoughtful gift or perhaps discover a piece of art they fall in love with.
"The town itself has been so welcoming to a newcomer like me. The Town Council is genuinely proactive in supporting local traders and creating events that bring people together. I'm incredibly grateful for the support I've received from both the community and my customers."
This weekend's Explore Newent Community Day is a celebration of everything that makes Newent a special market town, bringing together local businesses, community groups and venues for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The Town and Country Market will be running from 9am to1pm, with local producers and traders selling food, crafts, bakes, pet supplies and more. Live music from Susie and the Banjos will take place between 12pm and 1pm.
The Mend and Repair Café, run by The Newent Initiative, will be open from 10am to 2pm. Across town, residents will also be taking part in Driveways, a community-wide yard sale where households sell pre-loved and unwanted items from their homes and gardens.
Visitors can explore the gallery's current Glow Up! exhibition, featuring bright, playful artwork designed to lift the spirits and bring colour into everyday life.
Between 2pm and 4pm, enamel artist Katie Sanderson will be giving a live demonstration, in the gallery courtyard, showcasing a variety of enamelling techniques on copper and sharing the process behind her beautiful jewellery and artwork.
Elsewhere in The Shambles, the Museum of Board Games will be hosting its popular Monopoly Treasure Hunt alongside a Tiddly Golf course. Visitors can search for hidden Monopoly Chance cards around the museum for the chance to win prizes or try their hand at a tiddlywinks-inspired golf challenge where you can set up your own 9-hole course on a big table with obstacles and tin cups with flags to represent the holes.
The newly opened Shambles Crafts and Gift Shop will be running a raffle to win a hand-decorated illuminated bottle, with tickets available for just 50p.
Visitors can also take a look inside the working studios of Helen Winters Dean, creator of Lumogami artisanal lighting, and Valentina Fornelli, also known as Sarah Louise Browne Loula, former X factor contestant and songwriter, whose colourful abstract paintings celebrate creativity and positivity.
The day finishes with a free community picnic by the lake from 4pm to 6pm. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy live entertainment, outdoor games, fairground rides and the chance to spend time together as a community.
With markets, music, creativity, family activities and community spirit running throughout the day, Explore Newent Community Day promises to be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everything that makes Newent unique.
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