Rhys discovered that drying the stems alone caused them to lose much of their natural green colour. By curing the stems he was able to retain their appearance while also improving durability. Ground Elder is part of the carrot family and is edible when young. Once dried into straws, the stems are flavourless, fully biodegradable and naturally decompose after use, without the need for chemical treatments or synthetic coatings. Rhys Jex, restaurant manager, at The Whitebrook, said: “I noticed that the younger stems were naturally hollow and wondered whether they could work as a drinking straw.