THE likely name of a new café-bar and restaurant in Ross-on-Wye, and the reason for it, have been revealed.
Loungers UK is seeking planning permission to convert part of the Maltings arcade in Broad Street, previously The Original Factory Shop, within the town’s conservation area.
Each with individual names, ‘Lounges’, of which there are now over 300 nationally, feature menus drawing from a range of cuisines, and individual décor including original artwork.
The Bristol-based group has now submitted a further application seeking approval for its proposed signage for the new branch.
This proposes that the words “Canotto Lounge”, in pale lime moulded wooden letters in a cursive typeface, illuminated from above by brass lamps, would be mounted both on the street side and within the arcade.
External woodwork would be painted “blush”, a dark coral, while a sign in the same colour would hang from a bracket outside bearing the words “Canotto Lounge Café Bar”.
A Loungers spokesperson explained: “All Lounge names end with an ‘o’.
“The name chosen for Ross is ‘Canotto’, which is Italian for ‘dinghy’ so Canotto Lounge references the birthplace of British tourism on the River Wye, which started with small boat tours during the Regency era as a British alternative to the Grand Tour.”
The signage application, number 261719, can be commented on at Herefordshire Council’s online portal until July 23. The firm’s previous application for modifications to be carried out including that of heat extraction systems said it expected to invest around £1 million to convert the Ross premises, which is expected to create around 30 jobs.
An application to license it for drinks sales is also expected to be made shortly. In January this year the company opened the Pietro Lounge in the former George pub in Ludlow’s Castle Square.
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