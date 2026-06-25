ROSS-on-Wye is to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Chelsea Pensioners returning to London following their evacuation to the area during the Second World War.
During the May Crisis of 1938, plans had been approved by the War Office for evacuating the whole establishment to a group of country houses in Herefordshire.
Yet, the decision to evacuate en masse never materialised. However on the eve of the War, about 50 infirm Pensioners and a small team of staff were sent to Rudhall Manor, where a contingent would continue to rotate to facilitate respite until the summer of 1946.
Two In-Pensioners Anne Lloyd and Rodney Trenham will visit Ross on August 1 as part of a day of commemorations as part of Hereford Military History Festival at St Mary’s Church and take part in the town’s carnival by having a stand at the Rope Walk.
In 1942, Moraston House in Bridstow was also secured, providing a second house in that area for the Chelsea Pensioners to enjoy a temporary change of scenery.
The main objective of the visit of the Chelsea Pensioners is to commemorate those that died during the time of their evacuation to the Ross area with a short service of Remembrance at the memorial in St Mary’s Churchyard along with celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the return of Chelsea Pensioners from Ross to Chelsea in 1946 with an accompanying exhibition in St Mary’s Church.
The visit also aims to promote the Hereford Military History Festival at Ross Carnival where the public will be able to meet the visiting Chelsea Pensioners.
The Chelsea Pensioners and their distinctive scarlet tunics are the iconic faces of the British Army's veteran community. They reside at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, their home since 1692, founded by King Charles II.
A large memorial in St Mary’s Churchyard commemorates Captain Henry Lockley, Captain of Invalids and the 22 In-Pensioners that died during their stay at Rudhall Manor and Moraston House.
There is a further memorial to Chelsea Pensioners at Bridstow which may be included in the programme.
Historian Martin Cawthorne has provided a script and photographs for a visual exhibition that will tell the story of the link between Royal Hospital Chelsea and Ross. The exhibition will run from July 31 July to August 7.
Last month Mr Cawthorne, author of ‘The Royal Hospital Chelsea at War’.gave a presentation on the link between the Chelsea Pensioners and the town of Ross at St Mary’s Church.
Mr Cawthorne Initially worked on a project to digitise wartime archives left for decades in an attic at the Royal Hospital but went on to researched the Royal Hospital’s wartime history at Oxford University.
During his talk Martin he describe how the Royal Hospital Chelsea prepared for the Second World War, and what happened to Chelsea Pensioners during the conflict.
Any former soldier of the British Army over the age of 65, who is facing spending their advanced years alone, can apply for residence at the Royal Hospital as a Chelsea Pensioner.
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