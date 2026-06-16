A 46-year-old Ross-on-Wye man has been jailed for three years and four months for drug dealing in the town.
In sentencing Nicholas Jenkins, of no fixed abode, Judge Jonathan Lockhart KC told him: “Your custodial sentence will give the people of Ross a break from this type of offending.
“These are corrosive offences that you’ve been undertaking.
“In reality, you are now of an age when you should be getting your life back in order.”
Worcester Crown Court was told that police officers on patrol in Ross on May 18 this year recognised Jenkins as a known drug dealer and conducted a stop and search on him.
Jenkins, of no fixed abode, was found to be in possession of 19.67 grammes of cocaine valued at £1,960 and three rocks of crack cocaine valued at £720 along with £155 in cash and an assortment of other drug paraphernalia.
Prosecution barrister Amiee Parkes explained that Jenkins’ mobile phone was also examined which provided the police with evidence of drug dealing with phrases like are you on today? call me back and initials W (white crack cocaine) and B (cocaine) being contained on the device.
Defence Lee Masters pointed out that Jenkins had been recalled to prison for breaking conditions of his parole and that he was realistic about his impending sentence.
Mr Masters said: “It is self-evident that Jenkins’ previous convictions were committed due to his ongoing drug habit which has ultimately led to him having a relapse, and him becoming of no fixed abode,”.
The barrister added: “And while he was selling drugs on behalf of others, he was certainly not making a fortune from this illicit enterprise.”
Judge Lockhart interjected and pointed out that Jenkins was just a local drug dealer in the town of Ross and that he was not a major player in this field and added: “He was found with less than 100 grammes which is the level that signifies that in the scheme of things this wasn’t a significant role.”
The judge went on to observe that Jenkins was lucky not to be facing a statutory seven-year prison sentence for drug dealing because of the way a previous sentence was handled.
Jenkins pleaded guilty to being in possession of with intent to supply class A drugs, cocaine and crack cocaine on May 18, 2026, and possessing a quantity of Valium, a class C drug on the same occasion, the value of which had an estimated street value of £2,800.
Judge Lockhart told Jenkins that he was no stranger to drug dealing and stated that in 2024 he had been sentenced to a custodial period of four years.
Judge Lockhart said: “These drugs have a real effect on people, and those that have an drug addiction often resorts to robbing people to feed their habit.
“Your age should mean that once you are released from prison that you shouldn’t go back to your old ways.
“I acknowledge that you’ve pleaded guilty to the offences at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, and I note that you’ve been depressed and that you are currently suffering from medical issues arising out of your drug dependency.
“However, it doesn’t change the facts that on May 18 this year, you knew full well you were selling drugs and by the messages contained on your phone, it highlighted that you had done this before.”
The judge sentenced Jenkins to 40 months and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and all relevant paraphernalia along with the deprovision of the mobile phone.
Through a combined effort of Ross Safer Neighbourhood Team, response and Proactive CID officers, Jenkins was originally arrested and charged.
PC John Townsend, the arresting officer said: “The use and supply of drugs cause significant harm in our community.
“This is a prime example of how information from the community helps us build a picture of what’s going on.
“This allows us to work across police departments and proactively target those who cause the most harm.
“I encourage anyone who suspects drug dealing in their area to report it to us via 101 or online via Report a crime via West Mercia Police’s website.”
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
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