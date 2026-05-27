THE town’s local spot for drama, the Phoenix Theatre is the home of quality performance, producing regular plays and concerts and next month’s offering is no exception.
Opening on June 6, the next play at the intimate Ross-on-Wye theatre is Eric Chappell’s ‘Natural Causes’.
This black comedy is about death, but the method is anything but natural.
The play centres around the well-heeled and well-educated Walter, (played by Rhys Cowsill) and Celia (Jane Bovell) a middle-aged couple, one of whom has lost their zest for life and is ready to leave the world behind, whilst the other has a strong reason to live, in the form of an extra-marital dalliance with Angie (Jackie Phillips).
Introduce the idea of a murder plot (or it could be something else) and a professional poisoner (Phil Field) who is not quite sure who the target is, and a Samaritan (Jim Newcomb) keen to convince everyone to change their life choices, and you have a complex and highly entertaining recipe for a fun night of theatre.
The author Eric Chappell also wrote Rising Damp, so it’s not surprising that in this play the dialogue is funny and the story is full of surprising turns as it spirals into a hilarious, twist-filled chaotic plot.
Natural Causes is directed by Ross resident Renee Field and produced by Lori Weber and has been very popular since it was written, with numerous professional and amateur settings.
Over the years the Phoenix Theatre has won many awards for its productions at its home at St Mary’s Pound, located between St Mary’s church and The Royal Hotel.
The play runs from June 6 to June 15 June (excluding Sunday June 7th) and tickets are available from Rossiter’s Bookshop in the town’s High street, or online: phoenix-theatre.org.uk/box-office, starting at £12.
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