POLICE officers are appealing for witnesses after a car was involved in a collision in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday, June 21.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police stated that officers were called to reports of a collision shortly after 3.05pm on Gloucester Road and found that a car had collided with three parked vehicles along the road.
The spokesperson added: “One man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and he has since been bailed by the courts.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle involved, a grey Audi A1, in the moments before the incident and may also have relevant dashcam footage.
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