A PUB in the centre of Ross-on-Wye is being brought back to life having been closed since the start of the pandemic covid lockdown.
Earlier this year Black Country Ales purchased The Plough, a Grade II listed building and work to it has been ongoing with a view to opening up again at the end of the summer.
A spokesperson for Black Country Ales said: “Our intention is to look after the character of the building while bringing it into use as a traditional market town pub, serving local regulars and visitors alike.”
Last month the company advertised for someone with a genuine interest in running a traditional town pub, with a focus on well-kept cask ale and high day-to-day standards.
Black Country Ales is an independent pub company with its own brewery in the heart of the Midlands.
The company was founded on a straightforward love of traditional pubs and real ale and now its growing portfolio of pubs are welcoming, comfortable places that keep to the values of the classic real ale house: good beer, a friendly atmosphere, and simple food, such as cobs, pork pies and scotch eggs from local suppliers.
In 2025, agents Sidney Phillips placed the Plough Inn, located in Over Ross Street on the market at £365,000, but in January this year the asking price was reduced.
The 17th-century inn has been closed since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but the agents said the building has been well-maintained during this time and has even been improved.
For the past 32 years the pub has been owned by the same family but leased out to various tenants. The entrance vestibule of the Grade II listed building boasts a large oak door which enters into an inner hallway via double glazed doors.
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