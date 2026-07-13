FOREST of Dean police are seeking witnesses to a collision which occurred near Drybrook on the morning of Monday, July 13.
Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision to complete an online form quoting incident 98 of July 13.
Emergency services were called to Morse Road in Nailbridge at around 8.20am with a report of a collision involving two cars.
A road closure was put in place at the junction of Morse Road and Drybrook Road while emergency services remained at the scene and to allow an oil spill to be cleaned.
The occupants of the cars were assessed by paramedics and were not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Police thanked motorists for their patience while emergency services carried out their duties.
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