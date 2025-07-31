One month on from the Review’s Community Hero Awards 2025, we present to you the video of the whole evening.
You’ll watch the presentation from all the winners you have seen over the last month, as well as a word from our Regional Editor Liz Davies, and our Regional Sales Director Chris Fox.
You will also see the speeches from representatives of the two charities we raised money for this year; Packed with Love and Great Oaks Hospice.
We hope you enjoy, and once again - well done to all winners and nominees!
