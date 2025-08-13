NEW data suggests residents looking to travel abroad may go through security quicker at Birmingham Airport than Bristol.
The data, gathered by car rental company Speedy Machine Car Rental, combined local authority traffic data from airport regions, yearly terminal passenger data, and security queue times, to analyse airport efficiency.
Of this data, which only included airports in England, the closest to the Forest of Dean is Bristol Airport, which is approximately 37 miles from our former Lydney office. Passengers at Bristol wait an average of 30 minutes to get through security, which is the second-longest wait in Britain.
The second-closest airport for Foresters is Birmingham Airport, approximately 79 miles away. Passengers had to wait for an average of 24 minutes to get through Birmingham Airport’s security last year - an airport which lifted the 100ml rule for liquids being carried in hand luggage on Monday, August 11.
Ammar Jafer, CEO of Speedy Machine Car Rental said: “Airports can be anxiety inducing places, with even viral TikTok trends of the ‘Airport Dad’ highlighting how many travellers feel the need to arrive early at the airport in case of any unforeseen disruptions.
“Flyers should always aim to be at the airport three hours before your flight, particularly if you’re travelling via one of these airports.
“It is always better to spend a little more time browsing duty free, or sitting with a coffee, than to risk missing your holiday or being stranded. Make sure to check your local news and social media for updates on airport queues on the day of your flight and follow your airline’s advice.
“Always head to your gate as soon as it opens. Following this advice should guarantee a stress-free start to your summer holiday.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.