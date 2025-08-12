• M5, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip closures to facilitate local authority closure of, junction 12 Quedgeley Interchange works, diversion for southbound, exit slip via - M5 southbound to junction 13 and return, diversion for southbound, entry slip via - B4008 southbound, A419 westbound and M5, junction 13.