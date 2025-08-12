Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 6am August 11 to 3pm August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M5, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 carriageway closure for drainage works. Diversion via A38 and B4008 and A419.
• M4, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M5, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip closures to facilitate local authority closure of, junction 12 Quedgeley Interchange works, diversion for southbound, exit slip via - M5 southbound to junction 13 and return, diversion for southbound, entry slip via - B4008 southbound, A419 westbound and M5, junction 13.
• M50, from 9pm August 13 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm August 15 to 7am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross, multiway traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• A40, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 northbound, Whitchurch to Goodrich, Lay-by closure, lane closure and diversion route for maintenance works.
• M5, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.