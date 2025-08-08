THERE is huge excitement that the Wilderness Centre in the Forest of Dean could become the focal point for environmental learning in a new Unesco biosphere reserve.
The Forest of Dean District Council is in the process of applying for the area they represent between the Severn and Wye to join the 759 special areas across the world.
Places such as Australia’s Sunshine Coast, the Gobi Desert and several of the Canary Islands are biosphere reserves.
And the new owners of the outdoor learning hub near Mitcheldean are poised to enter a partnership with the district council.
They say the site could be a place which showcases the best of the Forest including its heritage and how it translates into modern green industries, rewilding and environmental efforts.
Simon Dawson, one of the directors of communiy benefit society Wylderne Ltd, said they want the centre to grow as an outdoor centre and play a role in environmental educattion.
“I got in touch with Trevor Roach, that contact led to us meeting the Green Party cabinet and they were talking about working with us,” he said.
“Their vision for the Wilderness is for it to be a vehicle for environmental learning in the Forest and for the green economy.”
He said fellow director Paul Pivcevic has been working with the South Devon Bioregional Learning Centre.
Through them they contacted the NoVo Foundation in the USA which aims to support initiatives that promote a holistic, interconnected and healing vision for humanity.
The foundation is run by Peter Buffett – the son of American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett.
“They liked what we are doing and what we are doing with the council,” Mr Dawson said. “They came over here last summer met Trevor and really loved the story of the Forest.
“What he loved was the combination of the unique environment of the Forest and its culture and history.
“That fits very much with the vision for bioregioning.”
He said they gave them a revenue grant of £70,000 and £250,000 to help buy the place which was through the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.
“With that and with the residents’ support we had the finance package together.”
Mr Dawson said their broader, ambitious vision for the site connects with the council’s agenda for environmental learning and promoting the green economy.
And it could become a centre for the Forest of Dean biosphere.
“Environmental learning, developing people’s eco-literacy is laying the groundwork for a conversion to a green economy,” he said.
“That links with the council’s ambition for the Forest of Dean to be a biosphere.”
Councillor Trevor Roach (G, Micheldrean, Ruardean and Drybrook) said the site was a good case for a successful asset of community value.
“If community groups want to take on ownership of pubs and other public facilities, it is a model that works,” he said.
“When we look at how a biosphere works. It’s all very well sticking a UNESCO label behind it but it’s about how we use that to create a green economy and green living and the enhanced benefits for health and wellbeing of being in the Forest.
“Everybody says the Forest of Dean is a beautiful place to live and everybody loves to come and buy the cheaper houses here.
“But actually if you’re a young person and you can’t drive, it’s crap.
“If you haven’t got a car licence, you’re a prisoner in the Forest.
“If we had a magic wand and the district council was going to live on we’d be looking at green transport and public amenities.
“But behind that, we need to help our schools, community groups and businesses appreciate how to get the best out of being in the Forest.
“There’s economic benefit as well as social and personal benefit.”
Councillor Chris McFarling (G, St Briavels), who is the climate emergency cabinet member at the District Council, is very supportive of Wylderne’s vision.
“It’s a really exciting partnership that is developing,” he said.
“Part of the biosphere designation involves education. Each generation leaves behind unfinished challenges for the next.
“And education is the best thing we can give them to meet those challenges successfully.
“The Wilderness is the educational arm which will underpin the cultural shift needed to make the Forest of Dean sustainable in the truest sense of the word: culturally, environmentally, economically and socially.”
The District Council voted in favour of applying for the biosphere status earlier this year.
Councillors said they wanted to “ensure what is special about the Forest of Dean is recognised and celebrated”.
Unesco describes its biosphere reserves as “places where sustainable development practices… can be tested and implemented”.
Councillors arguing for the biosphere status say it could bring extra investment to the district while creating jobs and promoting sustainable tourism.
The status would build on existing special conservation designations, however, it would not add any extra planning or environmental protections.
The council’s biosphere status bid is expected to be submitted next year.
People who wish to support The Wilderness Centre can do so by becoming shareholders.
In return, they say investors will become members of the community benefit society and can have a say in its future.
