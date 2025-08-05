NEWENT has benefited from the donation of emergency bleed kits thanks to the Forest of Dean Community Safety Partnership.
Newent Library and Newent Recreation Ground joins other Forest of Dean recipients of the life-saving kit, including Lydney Town Council.
The kits were recently purchased from HeartSafe, a specialist provider of emergency bleed control solutions, and are being installed in key public locations across the Forest.
A Newent Town Council spokesperson said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation from the Forest of Dean Community Safety Partnership and proud to be part of a district that prioritises the wellbeing and safety of its residents.”
More information about the life-saving bleed kits and previous recipients can be found via our website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.