A LOCAL not-for-profit organisation is hosting the Bream Book Fair for the fourth consecutive year.
On Sunday, August 17 from 11am to 3pm, the grounds of Bream Sports Club will be open to guests to enjoy a fantastic day of family fun, organised by Packed With Love.
Entry is £1 and will allow entrants to see published authors, get signed copies of books, see some authors do a reading of their literature, enjoy beautiful local craft stalls, get involved with a chance to win prizes, and indulge in Forest of Dean refreshments and entertainment.
Julie Holder, Founder of Packed With Love said: “It’s more than a book fair, it’s a great family day out. We’ve got more than twenty authors coming, we’ve got second-hand books for sale, some authors will be doing readings, there’s children’s activities like rock painting or making a bookmark, we’ve got Tony the balloon man doing a show, and any child that attends gets to choose a free new book. We know not every child has got a reading book anymore.
“This is our fourth year, it’s getting bigger and better every year. It’ll be a lovely day out with the family, and you’ll get the chance to talk and meet with authors.”
Along with the day of entertainment and literary fun, attendees can enjoy ice cream, a barbeque and other refreshments.
Packed with Love featured at this year’s Forest Review Community Hero Awards, and Founder Julie Holder won the Review Special Award.
The Forest of Dean not-for-profit organisation is a group of friends in the Forest Of Dean who pack backpacks for children in emergency care, and run fundraising campaigns for children who are less fortunate.
