Julie Holder, Founder of Packed With Love said: “It’s more than a book fair, it’s a great family day out. We’ve got more than twenty authors coming, we’ve got second-hand books for sale, some authors will be doing readings, there’s children’s activities like rock painting or making a bookmark, we’ve got Tony the balloon man doing a show, and any child that attends gets to choose a free new book. We know not every child has got a reading book anymore.