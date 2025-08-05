A Forest of Dean outdoor education centre is “back in the hands of the community” after a local group put in a winning bid for the outdoor learning centre.
The Wilderness Centre near Mitcheldean, which was used as an educational hub for schools, was closed by Gloucestershire County Council in 2011.
It was sold in 2014 but owner Dr Daniel Sturdy put the site back on the market in 2023.
And now Wylderne, a Forest based community benefit society has bought the site.
They completed the purchase of the outdoors education and residential centre that has served local schools for half a century on August 1.
They say the council believes there is the potential for the Forest of Dean, the original birthplace of the industrial revolution to be the poster child for a new economy, an economy more in touch with and responsible for nature.
And Green Councillors have long held an ambition to have a local ecoliteracy centre – for the whole community. They feel that dream has come true.
Simon Dawson, a director of Wylderne, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming back not only our local schools but for the first time all people from the community.
“We’re hoping to evolve into a learning centre where people can enjoy contact with nature in this beautiful place and understand how they might help the unique biodiversity and the economy of the Forest to thrive.”
Wylderne, has been on a two-year journey to raise the funds to buy the Wilderness Centre when it came back on the market in 2023.
The team was able to find over £1m to back them in their aim to put the site back into community hands.
Now, to make the site truly comfortable for all ages and abilities Wylderne say they are looking to upgrade and repair the facilities through a community share offer.
The share offer will be open until the end of August 2025. And to ensure Wylderne’s governance is as representative of the community as it can be, shares are available for £50 each, but this can be spread across ten monthly payments.
Meanwhile the Wylderne team – which includes two directors who have worked at the Wilderness Centre – say they are hitting the ground running.
Paul Pivcevic, another Wylderne Director said: “We are already talking to ecologists to help us make a plan to bring more biodiversity to the site. Community volunteers will be vital to make that plan happen.
“And we are already engaging with partners to create learning projects on the site for training young people in the skills that will be needed for a greener economy,” he said.
Forest of Dean District Councillor Trevor Roach (G, Mitcheldean, Ruardean and Drybrook), who was involved in the previous campaign to secure the site for the community, is extremely pleased.
“Here we are, 11 years on from when Gloucestershire County Council sold the Wilderness centre to a private educator and now it is back in the hands of the community,” he said.
“It’s good news for Gloucestershire and the Forest of Dean.”
Investors will be able to download a share offer document from the Wylderne website www.wylderne.com and buy shares through the Crowdfunder platform.
In return, investors will become members of the community benefit society, and can have a say in its future.
