COLEFORD Town Council is hosting the Emergency Services Showcase on Saturday, August 9 in Coleford Town Centre from 10am until 2pm.
Many organisations will be featuring at the showcase including Gloucestershire Constabulary, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Severn Area Rescue Association, and Severn Freewheelers EVS.
They will be joined by Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, Rapid Relief Team UK, British Red Cross, The Forest of Dean District Council, Gloucestershire County Council’s Emergency Response Teams and Gloucestershire and Worcestershire 4x4 Rescue.
The free event will offer a chance to listen to talks, see demonstrations, and look at some of the equipment which the emergency services use to keep people safe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.