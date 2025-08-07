THE Forest of Dean is expected to have 62 new electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2027, according to new data.
Data from Confused.com showed The Forest of Dean District Council currently owns and manages zero EV charging points, however in just two years time, it is expected to have 62.
The data also revealed Gloucestershire County Council is expected to add 170 more EV points by 2027, and currently manages 270.
Overall UK data showed there are 28,734 council-owned public EV chargers, and 24,687 new ones could be installed in the next two years.
Currently, there is just one council-owned EV charger per 36 EV drivers in the UK. That’s as there are currently 1,042,219 registered electric vehicles in the country. As a result, it seems residents are calling to councils for more access to public charging. Local authorities across the UK have received more than 10,607 requests for more public charging access by residents in their local areas.
Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com car insurance said: “The UK government has set ambitious targets to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2035. But our research shows that drivers still feel there’s still a long way to go in building the infrastructure needed to make the switch to electric.
“Many drivers feel that EVs are too expensive and that public charging options are often inconvenient. The stark differences between councils in charger availability only adds to the confusion and frustration.
“That’s why we’ve created our electric charging map. This helps drivers navigate the complex landscape. Providing an interactive map so drivers can see all public chargers available in their area, and sharing key insights to the charging landscape in the UK. It’s a small but important step towards making EV ownership more accessible and giving drivers the confidence to make the switch.
The number of public charging points could be increasing even further. Recent government announcements revealed extra funding for councils and other bodies to improve EV charging across the UK.
However, a recent survey revealed a growing hesitancy among UK drivers to adopt EVs, citing infrastructure, affordability, and charging concerns as main barriers.
Despite the 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, 69 per cent of motorists surveyed continue to drive petrol or diesel vehicles, while 12 per cent said they currently own a fully electric vehicle. A further 13 per cent own a plug-in hybrid, and shockingly, 47 per cent of drivers are unaware of the 2035 ban.
Charging vehicles is a major sticking point for people considering the switch. Almost 37 per cent said they would consider switching to an EV if there were more public charging points in their area, and almost 30 per cent believe public chargers should be free or subsidised in public places.
Overall, 41 per cent said they don’t see enough incentives, like grants or tax exemptions, to go electric.
