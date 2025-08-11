POLICE in the Forest of Dean gave advice for residents, after a number of aggressive door-to-door salespersons were reported on Saturday, August 9.
In response, Gloucestershire Constabulary said local officers will be increasing patrols in the area and will offer reassurance to residents.
Police also gave tips to residents for what to do if they encounter a door-to-door salesperson.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “Always ask for identification before letting anyone you don't know into your house and speaking to them.
“Check credentials, including a permanent business address and landline telephone number. The mobile phone numbers given on business cards are often pay-as-you-go numbers which are virtually impossible to trace.
“Take control by asking the questions. Ask for references from previous customers or to see examples of their work. Don’t sign on the spot – shop around. Get at least three written quotes to make sure you’re not being ripped off. If in any doubt, do not buy anything and ask the person to leave.”
This is not the first time this year that police in the Forest of Dean expressed concerns about suspicious door-to-door sales. In March, it was reported that a number of incidents occurred.
One man was selling cleaning products and claimed he had recently been discharged from the Army, another was selling items from a bag in Yorkley, and a third man was trying to sell items from a bag in Blakeney.
Anyone who has been targeted by an intimidating door-to-door seller is asked to report this by completing an online form or calling 101.
Police said if you feel intimidated or threatened by an individual and they are still in the area, you should call 999.
You can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 if you feel that you have been the victim of this type of crime.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.