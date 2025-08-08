THE car park at Yorkley and Bream Surgery will be reopened on Monday, August 11 following a lengthy closure.
A sink hole which formed in November last year forced the owners of the building, NHS Property Services, to close the car park until it was safe for patients’ use. Construction of the new car park at Yorkley Health Centre has been ongoing since July 14.
A Yorkley and Bream Surgery spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that our landlords, NHS Property Services, have completed works on our car park.
“As the car park has been closed for so long, we want to remind patients that the gravelled area at the back of the car park is reserved for staff. As staff work varying shifts and sometimes have to leave urgently for home visits, please try to avoid blocking these cars in.”
During this period, patients were using the nearby Yorkley Community Centre as a temporary car park, which Yorkley and Bream Surgery were grateful of.
A spokesperson added: “We extend our thanks, once again, to the Community Centre who have provided alternative parking to our patients during this time.”
Patients can call the Health Centre on 01594 562437 for surgery enquiries.
