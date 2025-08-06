A ROAD traffic collision has occurred on the M4 between junctions 23 and 22 so drivers are facing disruption on the M4 eastbound between J23A Magor, Prince of Wales Bridge.
Lanes two and three are closed.
According to Traffic Wales South M4 eastbound is closed at J23.
Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 between junctions 23 and 22 at around 7.50am on Wednesday 6 August.”
“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene, the collision involved three cars and a motorcycle.”
“Minor injuries have been reported, and the incident is ongoing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.