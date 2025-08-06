GLOUCESTERSHIRE Royal Hospital is set to upgrade its high voltage infrastructure, ensuring long-term power resilience and supporting the hospital’s future demand.
NHS Gloucestershire said the works, which are ‘scheduled soon’, form a critical part of the Trust’s ten-year infrastructure strategy, which is being expertly managed by Gloucestershire Managed Services (GMS).
This multi-million-pound, two-year project will see the complete replacement of the hospital’s ageing switchboards, the installation of advanced standby generation systems, and significant improvements to site-wide electrical resilience.
Mike Gregson, Managing Director at Gloucestershire Managed Services said: “GMS is proud to be leading the management and coordination of this complex, safety-critical project.
“This is about delivering reliable, uninterrupted power across the hospital site, enabling staff to care for patients with complete confidence in the infrastructure that supports them.”
Mark Pietroni, Deputy Chief Executive, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Investing in the hospital’s infrastructure is fundamental to delivering high-quality, safe, and modern care. This project is a fantastic example of forward-thinking planning and close collaboration between the Trust and GMS. I’m incredibly proud of the teams involved in ensuring that our clinical services are backed by robust, resilient systems capable of meeting both current and future needs.”
The upgrade will see civil engineering works including new fuel tanks, external radiators, exhaust chimneys, bund walls, and acoustic enclosures. It will also see temporary power solutions and a no-break facility to maintain uninterrupted service throughout the upgrade process.
NHS Gloucestershire said patient services will remain unaffected throughout the upgrade process. It said the upgrade will power the next generation of healthcare delivery at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, ensuring electrical infrastructure is as advanced and dependable as the care provided within its walls.
The project will also see the planting of 15 mature English Oak trees, to enhance the environment alongside the infrastructure changes.
