THE SCARR Bandstand near Coleford is set to host a free outdoor concert later this month, with music lovers invited to enjoy an eclectic programme of classical and contemporary favourites in a peaceful woodland setting.
Taking place on Sunday, August 24 from 2.30pm to 5pm, Cool Classics will feature performances by the Bute Wind Quintet and violin and guitar duo The Devil’s Violinist.
The event is free to attend and forms part of the venue’s popular summer season of arts and music.
Audiences can expect a relaxed afternoon in the fresh air with music ranging from Vaughan Williams and Paganini to Piazzolla and ABBA. Organisers are encouraging visitors to bring a picnic, a blanket or a chair, as only a limited number of chairs will be available on site.
The Scarr Bandstand, nestled in a natural amphitheatre on Forestry England land near Sling, is just a mile from Coleford and has become a much-loved venue for community events.
After falling into disuse in the late 1980s, the historic structure was restored and now plays host to a lively mix of concerts, theatre, choirs and more each summer.
Refreshments will be available at all events throughout the season and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The site is always open, with parking just a few minutes’ walk from the bandstand and accessible spaces available on performance days.
Disabled access is good and organisers encourage anyone with particular requirements to get in touch in advance.
Entry to Cool Classics is free, with donations gratefully received to help support future events. The concert is jointly presented by the bandstand team and Wye Valley Music.
The 2025 summer season at the bandstand has been made possible thanks to support from a number of local organisations and businesses.
For more information on the summer schedule or to book tickets for paid events, visit bandstand.co.uk/events/.
