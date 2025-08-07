Simply Wild, Forest Deli and The Art of Coffee have been supported by Coleford Town Council and are bringing together a talented group of local artists, musicians and food producers for the free street festival taking place on Sunday August 24 in Market Place.
All three businesses will be open with “festival specials” happening all day. There will be a stage with food demonstrations and live music curated by The Art of Coffee.
Simply Wild is a local cuisine situated in the heart of Coleford, Chef Owner Michael Fowler opened the restaurant after three decades working in professional kitchens around the world.
The menu changes frequently using predominantly British ingredients from local and trusted suppliers.
Forest Deli is another neighbouring business in Coleford and opened in 2018. They opened because they wanted to bring quality cheese to the area, using local suppliers and delivering homemade bakes, with build your own hampers and picnics and much more on offer.
The Art of Coffee is a family run business since 2022 and is a well-known place to relax and enjoy great coffee which is organic, fairtrade and palm oil free and a menu which changes frequently.
In the evening the coffee shop turns into a lively cocktail bar and has been seen to be very popular by the local community.
Keep an eye on social media for stage times and what stallholders will be attending the festival.
If you are a local food producer or artist and are interested in taking stalls, there are still a few stalls left. More information can be found on the Art of Coffee website- colefordfoodandarts.co.uk
