FROM firefighters working at height to cave rescuers who go deep underground and lifeboat crews on the Severn, people who help keep us safe were celebrated at an event in Coleford on Saturday (August 9).
The Emergency Services Day organised by Coleford Town Council also included the police, ambulance service, volunteers who transport life-saving medical supplies and the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity among others.
Coleford and Lydney firefighters displayed a rope rescue from the side of Coleford clocktower and how they safely extricate a casualty from a car crash.
Among the hundreds of visitors was Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson.
He said: “Occasions like this help focus the public's attention on emergency services in the round.”
Samuel and Gracie Creed of Coleford. (Forest Review)
Four-year-old Alva Cullis on the police bike with PC Shelley Holloway. (Forest Review)
Police cadets Isabel Jones, Amelia Hoult, Chloe Fisher and Harvey Yemm. (Forest Review)
Community first responders Phil Harbron,who is based in Highnam and Huntley and Coleford-based Mark Jones. (Forest Review)
Simon Betts, chairman Paul Taylor, Falkland Anderson and, Nicky Bailey of the Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group. (Forest Review)
Mary Sinclair, Gerry Greenhalgh and Gareth Davies of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire 4x4. (Forest Review)
Firefighters demonstrate a rope rescue on Coleford clocktower. (Forest Review)
Frances Huntingford and Rhiannon Laugharne of Newent-based GDR Solutions were on duty as first aiders. (Forest Review)
Coleford firefighter Wayne Bevan and Kathleen Jones who is also a Coleford firefighter and a community safety advisor. (Forest Review)
Richard Smith, Paul Smith and Dave Langdon of the Severn Freewheelers blood bikes. (Forest Review)
Claire Alibone of the Great Western Air Ambulance Charityâs Heartstarters initiative. (Forest Review)
